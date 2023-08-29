Watch: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda & Others Announce Release Date of The Archies

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies is all set to release on 7 December on Netflix. The live-action musical film stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Dot in lead roles.
Suhana Khan took to her Instagram account to write, "The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th!!"
The musical is based on the American comic of the same name. The cast of The Archies announced the release date along with a live billboard on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The billboard features a countdown timer that shows the number of days left until the release of the highly anticipated film.
Suhana Khan will essay the character of Veronica Lodge; Agastya will play Archie Andrews; and Khushi will play Betty Cooper. Although not much else has been revealed about the plot.
The Archies will premiere on Netflix.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)