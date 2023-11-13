ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Celebrate Diwali At Arpita Khan's House

Shah Rukh Khan sported a blue kurta for Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali bash.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
On Sunday, 12 November, Shah Rukh Khan attended Arpita Khan's Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh chose a blue kurta for the occasion. Also spotted at the bash was Salman Khan, whose movie Tiger 3 released on the same day. Suniel Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Anupam Kher were some of the other celebrities who were a part of the gathering.

Also Read

Alia-Ranbir to Saif-Kareena: A Peek Into Kapoor Family's Grand Diwali Bash

Topics:  Salman Khan   Shah Rukh Khan   Diwali 2023 

