ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia-Ranbir to Saif-Kareena: A Peek Into Kapoor Family's Grand Diwali Bash

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor shared photos of their Diwali celebrations on Instagram

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Alia-Ranbir to Saif-Kareena: A Peek Into Kapoor Family's Grand Diwali Bash
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The whole country celebrated Diwali on Sunday, 12 November, with lights, diyas and delicacies. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share stunning pictures of their house parties and the get-togethers they attended. As per their tradition, the Kapoor family hosted a couple of the grandest Diwali parties. Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share photos.

Also Read

In Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Sara Ali Khan Attend Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party

In Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Sara Ali Khan Attend Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor   Saif Ali Khan   Alia Bhatt 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×