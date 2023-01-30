Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Others At Pathaan's First Media Event
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham attended the first-ever press conference for 'Pathaan' on Monday.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has taken the global box office by storm. To mark the success of the film and celebrate with the audience Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham attended Pathaan's first-ever press conference on Monday, 30 January. The event was also attended by the director of the film Siddharth Adand.
Deepika looked beautiful in her dress while Shah Rukh and John looked dapper in their respective looks.
Topics: Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan
