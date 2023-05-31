Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings at Mahakal Temple Ahead of 'Zara Hatke...' Release

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Recently, the actors were spotted at various Shiv temples, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva ahead of their film's release.

Several pictures of Sara's Mahakaleshwar Temple visit in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, surfaced on the internet on 31 May. The actor was dressed in a traditional pink saree for her visit.