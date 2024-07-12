ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Sara Ali Khan, John Cena & Others Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Grand Wedding

Guests have started arriving for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
The grand wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is being held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on 12 July.

Several Indian and global celebrities, including politicians arrived at the venue to be part of the grand event. Actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, and international stars like John Cena, among others, already marked their attendance at the wedding.

