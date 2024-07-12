ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant at Their Garba Night Celebrations

On 9 July, at the garba night, Anant and Radhika were nearly colour-coordinated as they danced to garba tunes.

On 9 July, at the garba night, Anant and Radhika were nearly colour-coordinated as they danced to garba tunes. Radhika wore a stunning purple lehenga choli paired with sparkling diamonds. Her hair was styled in a tidy bun adorned with flowers. Anant chose a pink kurta set with an ornate jacket, designed by fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

    On 9 July, at the garba night, Anant and Radhika were nearly colour-coordinated as they danced to garba tunes.

    (Photo: @shaleenanathani)

    Radhika wore a stunning purple lehenga choli paired with sparkling diamonds.

    (Photo: @shaleenanathani)

    Anant chose a pink kurta set with an ornate jacket, designed by fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

    (Photo: @shaleenanathani)

