Pics: Saif Ali Khan Gets Discharged Post-Surgery; Returns Home With Kareena

Saif Ali Khan underwent an elbow surgery on Monday, 22 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged post-surgery on Tuesday, 23 January. Saif was accompanied by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor. The couple was all smiles for the shutterbugs stationed outside their Bandra residence.

The Agent Vinod actor underwent an elbow surgery on Monday for an old injury that got aggravated during the shoot of his upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj.

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor   Saif Ali Khan 

