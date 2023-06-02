ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Rani Mukerji, Taimur-Jeh & Others Arrive For Tusshar Kapoor's Son's B'day

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya celebrated his 7th birthday on 1 June.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya celebrated his 7th birthday on Thursday, 1 June. On the special occasion, Tusshar threw a Super Mario-themed party for his son.

Several celebrities marked their attendance at the birthday bash, including Rani Mukerji, Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra-Shobhaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

Also Read

Pics: Ekta Kapoor Performs Ganesh Visarjan With Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra

Pics: Ekta Kapoor Performs Ganesh Visarjan With Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×