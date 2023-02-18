ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Rani Mukerji & Others At Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha's Birthday Party
Shilpa and Raj's daughter Samisha's birthday party was attended by many celebrities.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Rani Mukerji, Tusshar Kapoor and others were spotted at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's birthday party on Saturday, 18 February. From Karan Johar's children, Roohi and Yash were also seen arriving at the party.
Take a look:
ADVERTISEMENT
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Shilpa Shetty Rani Mukherjee
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×