ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Rani Mukerji & Others At Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha's Birthday Party

Shilpa and Raj's daughter Samisha's birthday party was attended by many celebrities.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rani Mukerji, Tusshar Kapoor and others were spotted at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's birthday party on Saturday, 18 February. From Karan Johar's children, Roohi and Yash were also seen arriving at the party.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×