Pics: Nita Ambani, Tara Sutaria, Radhika Merchant & Others Stun at NMACC Event

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) celebrated the opening night of the international Broadway musical The Sound of Music in Mumbai on 3 April. Several celebrities from the film industry, including actor Tara Sutaria, Mandira Bedi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others, joined Nita Ambani at the event.
Here are some photos from the event:
