Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Parineeti-Raghav Celebrate First Diwali After Marriage

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first Diwali after their wedding with their families. So did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Sidharth took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Kiara decked up in white outfits. They seem to be posing on their terrace, which was adorned with lights, flowers and diyas. "My love With her light," Sidharth captioned the photo. The duo got married in February this year in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Raghav shared some adorable photos of him and Parineeti. While Raghav wore a black kurta-pyjama with a black and maroon shawl, Parineeti chose a maroon saree for the occasion. "First Diwali with my firecracker," Raghav wrote in the caption. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on 24 September.