ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani Celebrate Karwa Chauth In Style

From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif, here's a glimpse of how Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani Celebrate Karwa Chauth In Style
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani celebrated Karwa Chauth with their respective spouses, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra. The beloved Bollywood couple were smiles for the pictures they posted on social media Katrina wrote, "Happy #karvachauth" while Sid wrote, "Blessed"

Also Read

Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Wish Newlyweds Parineeti And Raghav

Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Wish Newlyweds Parineeti And Raghav

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×