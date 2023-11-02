In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani Celebrate Karwa Chauth In Style

Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani celebrated Karwa Chauth with their respective spouses, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra. The beloved Bollywood couple were smiles for the pictures they posted on social media Katrina wrote, "Happy #karvachauth" while Sid wrote, "Blessed"
