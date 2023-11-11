ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Parineeti Chopra's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Husband Raghav Chadha

The duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur on 24 September.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to shower love and admiration on her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, as he celebrated his birthday. The actress shared a collection of unseen romantic pictures, offering a glimpse into their private moments.

From intimate dinners to cheering for a cricket match, the photos showcase the couple's diverse experiences.

Take a look:

In a touching note, Parineeti praised Raghav's intellect, values, and commitment to family. She expressed gratitude for having him in her life and declared the day as her favorite because it marks his birth.

She wrote, "You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine."

"Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back," she concluded.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur in September.

