Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Other Celebs Celebrate Holi

Bollywood celebrated Holi in full swing on 7 March. Kareena Kapoor Khan had a blast playing Holi with her kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Pandey also took to social media to share some beautiful pictures of themselves from the celebration. While, Kriti Sanon embraced the festival of colours with her family. Shilpa Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar also shared videos from their Holi celebration.

