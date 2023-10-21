Pics: Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini Celebrate Durga Puja In Mumbai

Like every year, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and some other celebrities came together to celebrate Durga Puja in Mumbai's Juhu. Divya Dutta, Hema Malini, Esha Deol were also present at the pandal. Kajol wore a pink saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, and was accompanied by her son Yug. Rani arrived in an ivory saree paired with a golden blouse for the darshan.
Topics: Kajol Rani Mukerji Durga Puja 2023
