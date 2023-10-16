'It's An Emotion': Kajol, Karan Johar Celebrate 25 Years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 25 years since its first theatrical release in 1998. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in the lead roles.
To celebrate 25 years of the cult classic, Karan and Kajol took to Instagram to share some special posts with their fans.
Karan shared a montage from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and penned a heartwarming note.
He wrote in his caption, "25 years ago is where it all began…and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an EMOTION for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too…
"Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar & dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth. I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of MOVIES," he added.
Have a look at his post here:
Kajol shared a special video with her fans where she could be seen sporting a short hair look like her character Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
She captioned her post, "Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years (couldn’t find the basketball though) So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for @karanjohar and a beginning to an amazing journey for @dharmamovies .. Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labour of love."
Have a look at her post here:
To mark the special occasion, Dharma Productions also held a special screening of the film to mark its 25th anniversary. Karan, along with SRK and Rani, also paid a surprise visit to fans at the theatre.
