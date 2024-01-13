ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan Attend Ira & Nupur's Wedding Reception

While Ira opted for a red lehenga, Nupur chose a black ensemble.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare is hosting a reception in Mumbai after their wedding in Udaipur. Ira chose a red embroidered lehenga for the occasion, while Nupur opted for a black ensemble.

Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Azad Rao, Junaid Khan and the whole family posed for pictures together. While interacting with the press, Aamir said that Kiran Rao is unwell and would be unable to attend the event.

Topics:  Ira Khan wedding 

