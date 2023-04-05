ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Set Couple Goals as They Twin in Black for Date

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted together in Bandra on 4 April.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are giving us major couple goals. The pair made their relationship official recently and have been spotted together on various occasions since. Earlier this week, they were spotted at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. On Tuesday, 4 April, Hrithik and Saba were seen together in Bandra, heading out for their late-night weekday date. The couple twinned in stunning black outfits as they walked hand-in-hand.

Here are some pictures of the couple:

Also Read

In Photos: Saba Azad Pens a Heartfelt Note for Hrithik Roshan on His Birthday

In Photos: Saba Azad Pens a Heartfelt Note for Hrithik Roshan on His Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Hrithik Roshan   Saba Azad 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×