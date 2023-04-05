Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Set Couple Goals as They Twin in Black for Date
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted together in Bandra on 4 April.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are giving us major couple goals. The pair made their relationship official recently and have been spotted together on various occasions since. Earlier this week, they were spotted at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. On Tuesday, 4 April, Hrithik and Saba were seen together in Bandra, heading out for their late-night weekday date. The couple twinned in stunning black outfits as they walked hand-in-hand.
Here are some pictures of the couple:
