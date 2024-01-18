ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Sonam-Anand, Farhan-Shibani Arrive in Style for Javed Akhtar’s B’Day Bash

Anil Kapoor hosted a grand birthday bash for Javed Akhtar at his Mumbai residence.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor hosted a grand birthday bash for veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, 17 January.

Akhtar celebrated his 79th birthday with his wife Shabana Azmi and other B-town celebrities like Rajkumar Hirani, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, who graced the party.

Akhtar's former wife, Honey Irani, and children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, also joined the celebration at the Kapoor residence.

Topics:  Javed Akhtar 

