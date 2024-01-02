Madhuri Dixit Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Family Ahead of 'Panchak' Release

Actor-producer Madhuri Dixit sought blessings with her family at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, ahead of her upcoming Marathi film, Panchak's release.
The actor was accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene and two sons. Madhuri and Nene produced the film together, which is set to hit the big screens on 5 January.
Several photos and videos from Madhuri's temple visit surfaced on social media.
Topics: Madhuri Dixit Sriram Nene
