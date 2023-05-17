ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Makes Her Red Carpet Debut in This Glamorous Outfit

Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram to share photos of her stunning red carpet look for Cannes 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mrunal Thakur has made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. The Sita Ramam actor took to Instagram to share some pictures of her glamorous look for the red carpet.

Mrunal paired a black swimsuit by Verandah with matching lace pants and a black bling jacket by Dhruv Kapoor. The actor completed her look with Christian Louboutin's high heels.

She captioned her post, "I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned."

Also Read

Urvashi Rautela's Alligator Jewellery at Cannes Has Grabbed Internet's Attention

Urvashi Rautela's Alligator Jewellery at Cannes Has Grabbed Internet's Attention

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Mrunal Thakur   Cannes 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×