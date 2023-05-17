Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Makes Her Red Carpet Debut in This Glamorous Outfit

Mrunal Thakur has made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. The Sita Ramam actor took to Instagram to share some pictures of her glamorous look for the red carpet.

Mrunal paired a black swimsuit by Verandah with matching lace pants and a black bling jacket by Dhruv Kapoor. The actor completed her look with Christian Louboutin's high heels.

She captioned her post, "I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned."