Cannes 2023 Pics: Mrunal Thakur Makes Her Red Carpet Debut In a 'Desi' Look

Actor Mrunal Thakur made her first of two red-carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. Mrunal looked stunning in her beaded embroidered saree custom created by Falguni and Shane Peacock, shoes by Jimmy Choo, and earrings by Outhouse Jewellery. She took to Instagram to share the pictures and write,"Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am."

