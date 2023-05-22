ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Shane

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire announced the news of their engagement on social media.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter and content creator, Aaliyah Kashyap, has been engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. The couple announced the news of their engagement on social media on 20 May.

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in Bali. The duo shared some romantic pictures on Instagram, where the two can be seen kissing. In one of the photos, Aaliyah is flaunting her diamond ring.

Sharing the news with her followers, Aaliyah wrote, "Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

