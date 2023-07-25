ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Alia & Ranveer Promote 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani' In Kolkata

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani' will release on 28 July.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh seem to be having a fun time promoting their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia has been sharing some fun pictures from the events. The film which is set to release on 28 July is helmed by Karan Johar and talks about complex family dynamics. Alia captioned her recent post, "Rocky Aur Rani kii Kolkata kii Kahaani See you in 3 days!! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas this Friday."

