Photos: Rekha, Varun Dhawan & Others Attend Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' Premiere

Priyanka Chopra and her 'Citadel' co-star Richard Madden arrived hand-in-hand at the show's Mumbai premiere.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are all set for the release of their upcoming spy series, Citadel. Produced by the Russo brothers, the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April.

On Tuesday, 5 April, a special screening was held for the show in Mumbai. Several celebrities from the film industry, such as Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neha Dhupia, and Nora Fatehi, among others, attended the screening. Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, also arrived for the premiere.

Here are some photos from the event:

