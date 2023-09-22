Pics: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Arrive in Udaipur Ahead of Their Wedding

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on 24 September, as per reports. The soon-to-be-married couple arrived at their wedding destination, Udaipur, on 22 September. Along with Raghav and Parineeti, some of their family members were also spotted at the Udaipur airport.

According to India Today, the couple will reach Hotel Leela via Trident Gate from the airport. Meanwhile, the other invited guests will reach the hotel via Lake Pichola's jetty.