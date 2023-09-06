ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding to Be Held in Rajasthan: Report

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May, earlier this year.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding to Be Held in Rajasthan: Report
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha are reportedly tying the knot later this month. As per reports, the couple will have a grand wedding at Rajasthan's The Leela Palace Udaipur.

According to the Hindustan Times, the wedding festivities will begin in Udaipur on 17 September, and will be attended by the couple's close friends and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source close to the couple told the Hindustan Times, "Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It's going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24."

Speaking about the security arrangements at the wedding, the source further told the publication, "As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan."

Meanwhile, an India Today report stated that the wedding rituals will begin on 23 September at the Leela Palace and on 24 September at the Oberoi Udaivilas. The arrangements will accommodate over 200 guests, including 50 VVIP guests at the wedding.

Following the wedding, the couple will host a grand wedding reception in Gurugram, Haryana, as per reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of their friends and family earlier this year, in May, in Delhi's Kapurthala House. 

Also Read

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to Tie the Knot On 25 September: Report

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to Tie the Knot On 25 September: Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×