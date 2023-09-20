ADVERTISEMENT
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Pics From Adras Ceremony Goes Viral

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly tie the knot on 24 September.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
1 min read
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha will allegedly tie the knot on 24 September, as per reports. The news of their lavish wedding in Udaipur is the talk of the town. Meanwhile, fan accounts have been posting pictures of the couple from their adras ceremony.

Parineeti wore a pretty pink suit with a sequined chunni. Raghav looked dapper in his own pink-beige outfit. The couple held hands and smiled while posing with some friends or relatives.

Take a look:

Another picture showed them sitting on a mat for the ceremony. They were surrounded by their family members.

Take a look:

As per a wedding invite that has gone viral the couple are all set to tie the knot on 24 September.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of their friends and family earlier this year, in May, in Delhi's Kapurthala House.

