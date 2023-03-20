ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Breathtaking Vacation in South Africa
Kareena Kapoor shared some stunning photos from her African vacation with Saif Ali Khan and her kids.
Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing in South Africa with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh. The actor shared some breathtaking photos from her African vacation on social media. From a wildlife safari to interacting with the locals, Kareena enjoyed an adventurous time in Africa. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen posing with a rhino and some zebras.
Topics: Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor
