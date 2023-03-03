Photos: Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor & Other Celebs Arrive in Style at an Event

Several Bollywood celebrities dressed their stylish best as they graced the launch of ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's upcoming fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor in Mumbai on Thursday, 2 March. The guest list included Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Nita Ambani's soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and Sussane Khan, among others. The stars put their best fashion foot forward as they posed for the shutterbugs at the event.

