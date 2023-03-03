ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor & Other Celebs Arrive in Style at an Event

Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, and Radhika Merchant, among others, also dazzled at the event.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Several Bollywood celebrities dressed their stylish best as they graced the launch of ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's upcoming fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor in Mumbai on Thursday, 2 March. The guest list included Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Nita Ambani's soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and Sussane Khan, among others. The stars put their best fashion foot forward as they posed for the shutterbugs at the event.

Take a look at the pictures here:

In Photos: Preity Zinta Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary With Gene Goodenough

