Photos: Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan & Others Attend Satish Kaushik's Prayer Meet

Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday, 8 March, following a cardiac arrest in Delhi.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

A special prayer meet was held in Mumbai for the late actor and producer Satish Kaushik on Monday, 20 March. The 66-year-old veteran passed away on Wednesday, 8 March, following a cardiac arrest. Several celebrities from the film industry attended the prayer meet, including Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, and Javed Akhtar, among others.

Here are some photos from the prayer meet:

Breaking News

Topics:  Vidya Balan   Javed Akhtar   Satish Kaushik 

