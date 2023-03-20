Photos: Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan & Others Attend Satish Kaushik's Prayer Meet

A special prayer meet was held in Mumbai for the late actor and producer Satish Kaushik on Monday, 20 March. The 66-year-old veteran passed away on Wednesday, 8 March, following a cardiac arrest. Several celebrities from the film industry attended the prayer meet, including Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, and Javed Akhtar, among others.

Here are some photos from the prayer meet: