ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan & Others Attend Satish Kaushik's Prayer Meet
Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday, 8 March, following a cardiac arrest in Delhi.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A special prayer meet was held in Mumbai for the late actor and producer Satish Kaushik on Monday, 20 March. The 66-year-old veteran passed away on Wednesday, 8 March, following a cardiac arrest. Several celebrities from the film industry attended the prayer meet, including Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, and Javed Akhtar, among others.
Here are some photos from the prayer meet:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Vidya Balan Javed Akhtar Satish Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×