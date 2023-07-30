Photos: Ishaan Khatter-Sobhita Dhulipala Turn Heads at India Couture Week 2023

Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at the ongoing India Couture Week on 29 July. The actors walked the ramp as showstoppers for fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna to showcase their Equinox collection at the Taj Palace, Delhi.
While Sobhita looked eccentric in her embroidered silver ensemble, Ishaan looked dapper in his glittery black suit.
Topics: Sobhita Dhulipala Ishaan Khatter
