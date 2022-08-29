Photos: Over 1,000 Deaths, Many Displaced in Flood-Hit Pakistan

The death toll in the devastating floods in Pakistan has crossed the 1,000 mark after another 119 people died due to deluge-related incidents across the country in the last 24 hours, according to official data on Sunday.

Floods triggered by the torrential rain since 14 June have wreaked havoc, inundating a vast swathe of flat land in the south and southwest of the country.

Expressing his grief over the situation in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "saddened to see the devastation."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," he said on Twitter.