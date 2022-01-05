On Deepika's Birthday, A Look At How She Breaks Stigma Around Mental Health

Deepika Padukone on Mental Health Issues and Awareness.
(Image: The Quint)
Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid and most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has several accolades to her name including 3 Filmfare awards, several back-to-back hits, and her name in the Times' list of 100 Most Influential People in the world.
Owing to this, on her birthday, we take a look at how she has emerged as an icon of mental health advocacy. In 2014, despite her personal and professional achievements, Deepika was diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety and in 2015. She decided to publicly acknowledge her struggle and use her position to advocate mental well-being in the country.
She set up a foundation called the 'Live Love Laugh' Foundation to spread awareness about mental health and break the stigma around it. Watch the video to learn more about her struggle with depression and her foundation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)