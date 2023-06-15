Anurag Kashyap & Sunny Leone Arrive at Sydney Film Festival For Kennedy Premiere

After its impressive screening at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy premiered at the Sydney Film Festival this week. Lead actor Sunny Leone joined Kashyap at the festival in Australia.
Kennedy is a police noir drama that stars Rahul Bhat, Leone, Abhilash Thapliyal, Jeniffer Piccinato, Megha Burman, and Prammod Sanghi, among others.
