ADVERTISEMENT

Anurag Kashyap & Sunny Leone Arrive at Sydney Film Festival For Kennedy Premiere

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' was previously screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After its impressive screening at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy premiered at the Sydney Film Festival this week. Lead actor Sunny Leone joined Kashyap at the festival in Australia.

Kennedy is a police noir drama that stars Rahul Bhat, Leone, Abhilash Thapliyal, Jeniffer Piccinato, Megha Burman, and Prammod Sanghi, among others.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Anurag Kashyap   Sunny Leone   Kennedy 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×