Photos: Ananya Panday Exudes Diva Energy as She Walks the Ramp for Rimzim Dadu

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a golden ensemble designed by Rimzim Dadu.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Ananya Panday graced the ramp on the fifth day of India Couture Week 2023. The actor turned showstopper for ace fashion designer Rimzim Dadu on Sunday, 30 July.

Ananya exuded diva energy as she walked the ramp in a golden ensemble paired with minimal golden jewellery and matching heels. Ananya looked stunning in a golden blouse and matching thigh-high slit skirt.

Topics:  Ananya Panday 

