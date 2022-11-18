ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ishita Dutta & Shriya Saran at 'Drishyam 2' Screening
Lead actors Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, and Shriya Saran attended the screening with their partners.
Drishyam 2 has finally hit the silver screens on Friday, 18 November. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, on Thursday. The lead actors of the film — Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta arrived at the event with their partners. While, Tabu walked-in solo. Ajay arrived hand-in-hand with his actor-wife Kajol, Ishita was accompanied by her husband Vatsal Sheth, and Shriya was joined by her husband Andrei Koscheev. Several other Bollywood celebrities attended the film's screening.
Take a look at them here:
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Kajol Ajay Devgn Deepak Dobriyal
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×