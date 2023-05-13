ADVERTISEMENT

'Everything I Prayed For': Parineeti Shares Pics of Her & Raghav's Engagement

Parineeti took to social media to share her and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Parineeti Chopra took to social media on Saturday, 13 May, to share pictures of her and Raghav Chadha's engagement. "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!," she captioned the photos. The engagement took place at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi. The ceremony was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance. The couple wore ivory-coloured outfits for the ceremony. Parineeti reportedly wore a Manish Malhotra outfit for the event.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News