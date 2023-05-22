Parineeti Chopra Shares Unseen Photos From Her Engagement With Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on 13 May. The happy couple reportedly met at the London School of Economics (LSE) and have been friends since.

On 22 May, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor took to Instagram to share some unseen photos from the engagement along with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man, whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.

"Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," Parineeti added.