Pamela Chopra Passes Away: Shah Rukh, Karan Johar Pay a Visit to Aditya & Uday

Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74 in Mumbai.

Yash Chopra's wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday, 20 April. From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, a number of celebrities visited Aditya and Uday Chopra's house to offer their condolences.

A statement issued by Yash Raj Films read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11am in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection".

'An Exceptional Person': Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn Mourn Pamela Chopra's Demise

