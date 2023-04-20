'An Exceptional Person': Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn Mourn Pamela Chopra's Demise
Filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra passed away on 20 April due to age-related illnesses. Yash Raj Films issued a statement, requesting everyone to give the family privacy "in this moment of deep sadness and reflection".
Condolences have started pouring in from the film fraternity. Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to remember Pamela Chopra. "Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away . She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music . She was an exceptional person", he wrote.
Ajay Devgn tweeted, "My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji Shanti".
Singer Amaal Malik tweeted, "I remember saving money everyday to be able to record my songs at YRF Studios. I was about 17-18, and it was my first understanding of true love and companionship when I would see #PamelaChopra ji holding her husband #YashChopra ji’s hands and walking through their empire…."
He added, "What a sweetheart she was, always checking if every one was doing okay in the building…Asking every one if they had eaten, rested or needed anything….Both these lovely souls aren’t with us today".
