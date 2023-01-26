Padma Awards 2023: Mulayam, Zakir Hussain Among 6 Selected for Padma Vibhushan

This year, no one has been named for India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

Author and social worker Sudha Murty, industrialist Kumara Mangalam Birla, and novelist S L Bhyrappa are among the nine Padma Bhushan awardees for this year.

Others dignitaries include physicist Deepak Dhar, singer Vani Jairam, US based religious leader Chinna Jeeyar, singer Suman Kalyanpur, linguistics scholar Kapil Kapoor, and spiritual leader Kamlesh D Patel.