Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Wish Fans on Holi by Sharing Their Haldi Photos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on 7 February.
Kiara Advani took to Instagram on Holi, 7 March, to share the first batch of photos from her and Sidharth Malhotra's haldi ceremony, that took place in February. The duo tied the knot on 7 February, and since then have been sharing pictures from the various ceremonies.
The photos were captioned, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours.” Sidharth and Kiara could be seen wearing orange outfits. One of the photos also show Sidharth showing off his mehendi, with Kiara written on his palm.
