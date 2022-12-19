‘Messianic Night’: The Headlines After Lionel Messi Lifts the 2022 World Cup
As the world lauds Messi for emulating countryman Maradona, here's how newspapers reported the historic triumph.
Lionel Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised on Sunday night at the Lusail Stadium with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shoot win over defending.
Argentina and France brought their very best to the fore at the final hurdle, but as football gods would have it, only one team’s ‘best’ was worthy enough of being crowned world champions, and here in Qatar, it was the team that wears white and blue, and for whom, the wizard known as Lionel Messi plays for.
For Argentina, Messi scored first followed by his three teammates to help Messi add the one trophy missing from his cabinet.
The Golden Ball winner gave his Argentina fans another reason to celebrate, saying he has no plans of retiring from international football just yet.
As the world lauds Messi for emulating countryman Diego Maradona, here's how newspapers reported his historic triumph.
