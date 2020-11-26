Maradona – Changing Galaxies But Never Stopping to Shine

‘And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years’.

If Lincoln could put a face to his famous words, there would be few more suitable than Diego Maradona. In 60 years, he packed more life in that five-feet-four-inch frame of his than us mere mortals could perhaps manage in multiple attempts.

Growing up with cricket dominating most headlines and conversation, footballing references weren’t common. But whenever the topic came up – mostly when the World Cup came around – it almost always circled back to Diego, who had just about hung up his boots by then.