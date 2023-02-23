ADVERTISEMENT

'Bless Us In Our Journey Together': Maanvi Gagroo & Kumar Varun Tie the Knot

The couple tied the knot on Thursday, 23 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun took to Instagram to announce that they tied the knot on Thursday, 23 February. The duo looked gorgeous as they posed for the pictures. Maanvi wore a stunning saree while Kumar looked dapper in a white kurta set.

She captioned the post, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way.You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together."

Take a look at their wedding photos here:

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Pics: Kiara & Sidharth Share Unseen Photos From Pre-Wedding Festivities

Pics: Kiara & Sidharth Share Unseen Photos From Pre-Wedding Festivities

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Maanvi Gagroo   Kumar Varun 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×