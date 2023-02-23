'Bless Us In Our Journey Together': Maanvi Gagroo & Kumar Varun Tie the Knot
The couple tied the knot on Thursday, 23 February.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun took to Instagram to announce that they tied the knot on Thursday, 23 February. The duo looked gorgeous as they posed for the pictures. Maanvi wore a stunning saree while Kumar looked dapper in a white kurta set.
She captioned the post, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way.You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together."
Take a look at their wedding photos here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Maanvi Gagroo Kumar Varun
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.