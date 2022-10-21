'Four More Shots Please!' Season 3 Review: These Shots Need Something Stronger

Damini Rizvi Roy (Sayani Gupta), who wrote a scathing expose on powerful industrialists and politicians, now finds herself managing PR for a politician. And finally, Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari), a lawyer and a single mother is dealing with the fact that her child wants to spend more time with her ex-husband Varun's (Neil Bhoopalam) new family.

To add to that, Damini is recovering, both physically and emotionally from a miscarriage, all the time trying to build a relationship with Jeh (Prateik Babbar).

So much has happened in the past two seasons that it's almost shocking to believe that their stories haven't found their resolutions. Barring an acknowledgment of rent prices in Mumbai (finally), Four More Shots Please! is still set far away from reality, in extravagant Diwali parties and swanky offices.