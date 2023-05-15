In Photos: Simple Lifestyle Changes For Hypertension Management

Hypertension or high blood pressure occurs when the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is consistently too high, putting extra strain on the heart, and increasing the risk of serious health problems.

While medication can help manage hypertension, there are also several lifestyle changes that can be effective in keeping blood pressure under control. Dr Ashok Sundar, Head of Medicine, Tata Main Hospital, tells us about some of the best ways to manage hypertension and improve overall health.