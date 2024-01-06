In Pics: Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur Wedding Festivities

Join Us On:
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on 3 January.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nuper Shikhare tied the knot in Mumbai this week and then flew down to Udaipur for a more traditional ceremony that will take place on 8 January. Aamir Khan and his son Azad Rao Khan were also spotted at the airport ahead of the wedding.

The former sported a pink kurta with white pajamas at the airport and was later clicked with his family members who also all opted for traditional Maharashtrian clothes. 

Meanwhile, Ira Khan has been sharing pictures from their time in Udaipur. Sharing pictures from the Taj Lake Palace, she wrote, "Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts?” 

